Cardiff: Chilling CCTV Shows Indian Student Carrying Drunk Woman Home to Rape Her (WATCH)

A shocking incident has come to light from Cardiff, where an Indian scholarship student was arrested for raping a woman at his residence hall last year. Recently released CCTV footage captured the 20-year-old engineering student Preet Vikal carrying a drunk woman back to his flat, leading to his arrest.

The rape allegedly occurred on June 3, 2022, and Vikal was apprehended 13 days later. South Wales Police tweeted, "A man has been jailed for raping a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre."

According to reports, Vikal not only raped the victim but also took a "trophy photograph" of her lying in his bed and shared it with a friend.

Sequence of events

Cardiff police stated that Vikal encountered the heavily intoxicated woman outside a music venue in the Welsh capital. "The victim had drunk excessively and, by the end of the night, was hopelessly intoxicated. Her recollection of the night is vague, but she knew she and her friends had started drinking at home before going to a bar on Mill Lane, then to Live Lounge," explained Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe in Cardiff Court.

Meeting with Vikal

The victim was so inebriated that she struggled to stand at the club where she was with her friends. A stranger helped her before she stepped outside and encountered Vikal. The two engaged in conversation and moved away from their group. CCTV footage then captured Vikal carrying the victim at 4 am.

The rape and aftermath

Vikal brought the victim to his flat, where he raped her. The victim had no memory of the events when she woke up naked next to Vikal. He later messaged her on Instagram, confirming that they had sexual intercourse and admitted that he had forgotten to use a condom when asked by her.

The victim promptly reported the incident to the police, resulting in Vikal's arrest on the same day.

Court proceedings and apology

Initially pleading not guilty, Vikal eventually admitted to the crime during the trial.

His lawyer expressed deep remorse on his behalf, stating, "I write this letter to express my deepest apology for the pain and suffering I have caused [the victim]. I understand my actions were wrong and may have a significant impact on her life. In the last six months, I have reflected deeply on my actions... Words can't undo the damage I have done, but I hope my apology can be the first step towards healing and forgiveness."