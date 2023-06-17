Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Raping Minor Girl In Mandsaur

Representational photo |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of POCSO sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor girl on February 27, 2022.

Prosecution media cell in-charge Deepak Jamra said that victim’s father lodged a missing complaint with Dalauda police station on March 1, 2022. In the complaint, he said that his 16-year-old daughter went missing from house on February 27, 2022 and pointed finger of suspicion towards Sandeep Bagri (20) of Mandsaur.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered with Dalauda police station and launched an investigation.

During the course of investigation, police recovered the missing girl and recorded her statement. She revealed that accused Sandeep took her to Gujarat on the pretext of marriage and sexually exploited her.

A case was registered against Sandeep under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by police, the court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous

imprisonment.

Special Public Prosecutor Deepti Kanase conducted the prosecution.