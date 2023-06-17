Indore: Hospital Running Sans Registration, Sealed By The Health Department

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Health Department and district administration sealed Rajshree Hospital, located at Rambagh, on Friday for operating without registration. Despite the registration of the hospital having expired on March 31 not only was treatment being provided to the patients but surgeries were also being performed in the hospital.

The officials were left shocked by the conditions in the hospital as the OT, ICU, wards and other areas were filled with dirt and filth and to top it all the hospital didn’t have any MBBS doctor associated with it. Thus they decided to seal the hospital immediately.

According to officials, a team comprising tehsildar Neeraj Prajapat, district health officer Dr Purnima Gadoria, zonal medical officer Dr Ashutosh Sharma, and medical officer Dr Kuldeep Verma reached the hospital for investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy Amit Sen allegedly due to medical negligence.

A complaint against the hospital was lodged during the ‘Jansunvai’ on which collector Ilayaraja T directed the Health Department officials to constitute a committee and probe the matter and conduct an inspection.

“The hospital was full of dirt and filth. Norms of registration, maintenance of OT, wards, and others were not being followed. Moreover, the hospital had no MBBS doctor associated and those working there were unani medicine practitioners,” the officials said, “adding expired drugs were also found in the hospital.”

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, “The hospital was functional without any registration. Various anomalies were found after which the hospital was sealed.”

He said that the investigation into the medical negligence case is underway. “Sen underwent surgery on May 30 in the hospital and succumbed after which the family alleged medical negligence,” he added.

