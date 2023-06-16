Indore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus

Representational picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sandalwood tree was chopped off and stolen from the forest campus, right behind the bungalow of the divisional forest officer (DFO).

The walls surrounding the bungalow of divisional forest officer Narendra Pandwa though stationed with guards were unable to trace the thieves, who chopped off a sandalwood tree.

The bark of the trunk of the tree planted in the bungalow of both the officers is clearly visible, so that after some time the tree starts drying up. As soon as the matter came to light, the officers started investigating the theft.

Now the officers are expressing apprehension that the employees of the department may be involved in these thefts.