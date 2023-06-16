 Indore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus

Indore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus

The bark of the trunk of the tree planted in the bungalow of both the officers is clearly visible, so that after some time the tree starts drying up

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
article-image
Representational picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sandalwood tree was chopped off and stolen from the forest campus, right behind the bungalow of the divisional forest officer (DFO). 

The walls surrounding the bungalow of divisional forest officer Narendra Pandwa though stationed with guards were unable to trace the thieves, who chopped off a sandalwood tree. 

The bark of the trunk of the tree planted in the bungalow of both the officers is clearly visible, so that after some time the tree starts drying up. As soon as the matter came to light, the officers started investigating the theft.

Now the officers are expressing apprehension that the employees of the department may be involved in these thefts.

Read Also
Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus

Indore: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Forest Campus

Indore: Employee Of Jewellery Showroom Held For Stealing Ornaments

Indore: Employee Of Jewellery Showroom Held For Stealing Ornaments

Indore: Three Held For Robbing Youth, Rs 1.25L Jewellery Recovered

Indore: Three Held For Robbing Youth, Rs 1.25L Jewellery Recovered

Indore: CRY Launches Campaign, 'Don’t Help Children By Employing Them'

Indore: CRY Launches Campaign, 'Don’t Help Children By Employing Them'

Indore: Man Held For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Dealership

Indore: Man Held For Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Dealership