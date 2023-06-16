Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) received nearly 450 objections and claims as hearing on Tulsi Nagar legalisation issue began at City Bus Office on Thursday.

As per IMC sources, the hearing will be held on Friday also. After that received objections and claims will be addressed.

Lately, a total of 100 colonies were legalised by IMC. The list did not carry the name of Tulsi Nagar. The residents of Tulsi Nagar, therefore, had announced to boycott the Assembly election and stage a protest at the programme where certificates of legalisation of illegal colonies were to be distributed. However, the following day, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had pacified the residents saying that Tulsi Nagar will be 101st colony to be regularised.

