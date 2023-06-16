 Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

Tulsi Nagar legalisation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) received nearly 450 objections and claims as hearing on Tulsi Nagar legalisation issue began at City Bus Office on Thursday. 

As per IMC sources, the hearing will be held on Friday also. After that received objections and claims will be addressed. 

Lately, a total of 100 colonies were legalised by IMC. The list did not carry the name of Tulsi Nagar. The residents of Tulsi Nagar, therefore, had announced to boycott the Assembly election and stage a protest at the programme where certificates of legalisation of illegal colonies were to be distributed. However, the following day, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had pacified the residents saying that Tulsi Nagar will be 101st colony to be regularised.

Read Also
Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Over 200 Youths Get Jobs Through Job Fair 

Indore: Over 200 Youths Get Jobs Through Job Fair 

Indore: School-Wise Action Plan To Deliver 90% Results

Indore: School-Wise Action Plan To Deliver 90% Results

Indore: Yazdani Baba offers chadar for country's prosperity

Indore: Yazdani Baba offers chadar for country's prosperity

Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

Indore: Nearly 450 objections, claims filed 

IIM Indore Listed In Level 4 Category Of PIR By UNPRME

IIM Indore Listed In Level 4 Category Of PIR By UNPRME