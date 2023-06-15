 Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Along with this suggestions were given to raise the mesh of the lions' and monkeys' enclosure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The height of aviary in the city zoo will be increased so that the birds can get a feel of the natural environment. Along with this suggestions were given to raise the mesh of the lions' and monkeys' enclosure. These suggestions were given by a committee of the General Administration Department on Tuesday. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 12 Injured As Bus Overturns On Indore-Bhopal Highway
article-image

On the other hand, in view of the incident of Tiger Jamuna jumping over the grill twice, the members suggested that the enclosure fencing be raised. The committee also took information from in-charge Uttam Yadav regarding the quality of food given to animals and birds.

Read Also
Indore: Catholic Society Celebrates Feast Day Of St Anthony
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Ujjain, Dead

MP: Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Ujjain, Dead

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Found Murdered With Throats Slit

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Found Murdered With Throats Slit

Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Indore: After 10 Years, Governing Body Formed In Holkar College

Indore: After 10 Years, Governing Body Formed In Holkar College

Indore: Man Fights With Wife, Leaves Home Only To Be Robbed

Indore: Man Fights With Wife, Leaves Home Only To Be Robbed