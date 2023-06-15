Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The height of aviary in the city zoo will be increased so that the birds can get a feel of the natural environment. Along with this suggestions were given to raise the mesh of the lions' and monkeys' enclosure. These suggestions were given by a committee of the General Administration Department on Tuesday.

On the other hand, in view of the incident of Tiger Jamuna jumping over the grill twice, the members suggested that the enclosure fencing be raised. The committee also took information from in-charge Uttam Yadav regarding the quality of food given to animals and birds.

