Indore: Catholic Society Celebrates Feast Day Of St Anthony

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Feast Day of Saint Anthony was celebrated on Tuesday by the Catholic Society at the ancient church of St Anthony situated at Mhow. Devotees from Dhar, Dewas, Ujjain, and other cities of state visited the ancient church for the feast.

A march was taken out from Indore to Mhow at 5:30 am starting from Red Church. The parish priest of Red Church, Father Thomas Mathew, prayed at the grotto of Mother Mary and started the walk with God's blessings.

Since 1987, the Indore Diocesan Catholic Association has been organising a march from Indore to Mhow in honour of Saint Anthony. Started with only 5 people in 1987, the march in 2022 witnessed 250 participants.

In the evening, all the devotees participated in the Holy Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Ghorkhata, Army Area.

The Holy Mass was celebrated under the leadership of Father Michael John, Vicar General of Indore Diocese, and with the participation of Father Thomas Rajamanakam, Mhow parish priest, and many other priests.

In his sermon, Mhow parish priest Father Thomas Rajamanakam said, “St. Anthony was a very virtuous person. He was a great lover of nature respecting the natural wealth i.e. trees, plants, animals, birds, rivers and other water sources, wind, and forests. We should adopt these qualities because today man has exploited nature and natural wealth so much that the environment is becoming unbalanced.”