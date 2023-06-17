Mumbai News: CSMT GRP Vows Swift Action Against Accused in Attempted Rape Case; Urges Victims to Come Forward | File Image

Mumbai: CSMT Government Railway Police (GRP) have vowed to take swift action against Nawazu Karim Sheikh, 40, the accused who attempted to rape a 20-year-old student in a Panvel-bound local train on Wednesday. CCTV footage from the station revealed that Sheikh had allegedly molested at least five other women at CSMT before the heinous incident.

CSMT GRP in-charge assures action

In response, Vijay Tayde, the in-charge of CSMT GRP, assured that if the affected women come forward and report Sheikh’s misbehaviour, the police will promptly register the cases and conduct a thorough investigation.

The shocking incident came to light after the CCTV footage captured the accused attempting to assault a young woman in the moving train between CSMT and Masjid. However, upon reviewing the footage, investigators discovered that Sheikh had previously targeted other women at CSMT.

The video evidence obtained from the station’s surveillance system shows Sheikh engaging in alleged acts of molestation against at least five women. According to the official, this footage will be crucial in the investigation and will aid the police in identifying and apprehending the accused.