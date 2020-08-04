'Can't believe he has nuclear codes': Twitter on Trump bragging about 'having fewer COVID-19 cases than the world'

"That's where the US is really bad," the reporter said of the death as population proportion cases.

"Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc."

Trump responds: "You can't do that."

"You have to go by where - look, here is the US," Trump says, holding out of his charts. "You have to go by the cases."

The interviewer then points to South Korea, which he says has a population of 51 million, but only 300 coronavirus deaths.

"You don't know that," Trump said, adding: "I won't get into that because we have a very good relationship with the country. But you don't know that. And they have spikes."

When the conversation moves to testing in the US, the President said: "Don't we get credit for that?... Death is way down from where it was... Where it was is much higher than where it is right now."

However, Twitter was explosive with their reactions to Trump's statements.

"Reminder that the guy holding the papers and rambling on like a confused person at the DMV also holds the nuclear codes," a user wrote.