Canadian PM Trudeau Speaks To Jordan King, UAE Prez About Situation With India & Respecting Rule of Law

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he provided an update on the situation between Canada and India to Jordan's king and the president of the UAE, days after he alleged India's involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader.

Prime Minister Trudeau talked to the two leaders on Sunday while discussing Hamas' large-scale attacks against Israel, his office said.

Trudeau spoke with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and he provided "an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in a press statement.

The readout issued by King Abdullah II's office did not mention the Canada-India diplomatic row following Trudeau's allegations that his government was investigating "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan wanted terrorist. India has dismissed the claim as "absurd" and "motivated." In another statement, Trudeau's office said he spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Prime Minister Trudeau provided an update on the situation between Canada and India," the statement said.

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life. We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," Trudeau posted on X.

UAE's official news agency WAM reported that President Sheikh Mohamed spoke by telephone to a number of leaders and heads of state, including Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, to discuss the latest regional developments.

Trudeau Dials British PM Rishi Sunak

On Friday, Trudeau and his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak spoke over the phone and they underscored the importance of de-escalation of the India-Canada diplomatic row and respect for the rule of law in a call.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India rejected the allegations and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that if Canada shares any specific or relevant information with India, it is open to looking at it.