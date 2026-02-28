 Canadian PM Mark Carney In Mumbai Voices Support For US-Israel, Calls Iran 'Source Of Instability & Terror Throughout Middle East'
Canadian PM Mark Carney, who is in Mumbai as part of his India visit, backed US and Israeli strikes on Iran, calling Tehran the main source of instability in the Middle East. He reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and supported US efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Carney also urged Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is currently in Mumbai as part of his four-day India visit, said Ottawa backs US and Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the Islamic Republic as the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East. He also urged all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place.

"Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions," the statement by Canada PM said.

Speaking on Ottawa's position on the situation, he said, "Canada's position remains clear the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East, has one of the world's worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons."

In the statement, the Prime Minister also said that Canada reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and safeguard its citizens, and supported the United States in taking action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and posing further threats to international peace and security.

Expressing support to the Iranian citizens, Carney said, "Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran's oppressive regime," adding that the country "has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, and has sanctioned 256 Iranian entitles and 222 individuals in response to the regime's repression and its violence both against its own people, and persistently, beyond its borders."

What happened so far

Tensions escalated in the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries. In retaliation for the US-Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar.

The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported. An elementary school in Iran was also attacked by the Israeli strikes, which led to the killing of forty people, including students in Minab.

