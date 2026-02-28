US–Iran–Israel War: Top Iranian IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In Israeli Strikes - Report

Mohammad Pakpour | X

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, was killed in strikes by Israel and the US on Saturday, according to a report by Israeli broadcaster N12.

Pakpour was among the most powerful men in Iran. He served as IRGC commander for 260 days. He assumed command after the reported assassination of former chief Hossein Salami.

However, so far, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding Pakpour's death. Earlier last month, Pakpour had issued a stern warning to Israel and the US, urging them “to avoid any miscalculation.”

Iran’s Fars News Agency has reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian, former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i, and Army Commander-in-Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi Hatami are “alive and well.” However, they did not specifically mention Mohammad Pakpour.

If confirmed, the reported killing of the IRGC commander would mark a significant development in the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US–Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia condemned in the “strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.