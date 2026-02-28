 US-Israel-Iran War: Israelis Pray, Sing Inside Bunker In Tel Aviv Amid Escalating Tensions – VIDEO
A video circulating online shows a group of Israelis praying and singing inside a bunker in Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions with Iran. The clip, shared by commentator Hananya Naftali, depicts civilians gathered in an underground shelter during security alerts. The exact timing and location of the footage have not been independently verified.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
X/@HananyaNaftali

Tel Aviv: Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a video is going viral on social media showing how civilians react during times of war and uncertainty. The video shows a group of Israelis gathered inside a bunker in Tel Aviv and praying and singing.

“In Tel Aviv bunkers, Israelis pray and sing as Iranian retaliation looms. Faith strong, Israel unshaken, terror will NOT win," the caption of the clip shared by Israeli political commentator Hananya Naftali on X read.

The clip shows people gathered in an underground shelter or parking facility, a space typically used as a protective bunker during security alerts. People in the video can be seen standing close together, some appearing to sing or chant together.

The exact location where the video was shot is not known and independent verification of the exact timing and location has not been confirmed.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US-Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.

