US-Iran-Israel War: 40 Students Killed In Israeli Attack On Elementary School, Says Iran

Forty people, including students were reportedly killed after an elementary girls' school in Minab was attacked in an Israeli strike, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported. Minab is a city located in Hormozgan province in southern Iran.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US-Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia condemned in the “strongest terms” the Iranian attacks on the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia warned of “dire consequences” over the continued violation of “state sovereignty and the principles of international law.

Israel said it carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iranian targets, while US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was engaged in what he described as a major combat operation. Explosions were reported in several parts of Iran following the strikes.

Meanwhile, Israel’s army said sirens were sounded “a short while ago” in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran. Explosions have also been reported in Tel Aviv.