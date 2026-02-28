Iran Attacks US Military Bases Across Middle East After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Explosions Reported In Abu Dhabi, Kuwait & Bahrain

US Military Bases Across Middle East Attacked By Iran After Preemptive Strikes On Tehran; Explosions Reported In Abu Dhabi, Kuwait & Bahrain |

The Middle East plunged into a fresh and dangerous phase of military escalation on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

Israel said it carried out pre-emptive strikes against Iranian targets, while US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington was engaged in what he described as a major combat operation. Explosions were reported in several parts of Iran following the strikes.

Iran Warns Of Crushing Retaliation, Strikes Back

In response, Iran warned of crushing retaliation and soon launched missile attacks across the region. The Middle East, already on edge for weeks, saw tensions spiral rapidly as Iranian missiles targeted US and allied military assets.

According to regional reports, Iran attacked a US naval base in Bahrain and the Al-Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. Explosions were reported in Bahrain’s capital, Manama and in Abu Dhabi, with Reuters confirming a loud blast in the UAE capital. Loud explosions were also heard in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

US Navy’s 5th Fleet Attacked In Bahrain

Bahrain confirmed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, located in the Juffair area, was targeted by a missile strike. Reuters also reported smoke rising from the vicinity of the base. Earlier, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry had issued emergency alerts, urging residents to move to the nearest safe locations.

Further north, Arabic-language broadcaster Al Jazeera reported that explosions were heard in Kuwait, where air-raid sirens were activated as a precaution.

Missile Intercepted In Qatar

In Qatar, the Defence Ministry said an Iranian missile was intercepted mid-air by the Patriot defence system. Qatari authorities issued mobile alerts advising all residents to remain indoors and stay away from military installations.

The rapid spread of hostilities across Iran and the Gulf has raised fears of a wider regional conflict involving multiple US allies and military bases. Governments across the region have moved to heighten security, restrict movement near sensitive sites and prepare for further escalation as the situation continues to evolve.