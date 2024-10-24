Canada PM Justin Trudeau's Party Colleagues Ask Him To Resign, Set Deadline Of October 28: Report

(Fil photo) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau |

India-Canada relations have nosedived under Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But now Trudeau may face problems from ranks of his own Liberal Party. CBC News has reported that MPs of the Liberal Party are pressing Trudeau to step down from the position of Liberal leader. A deadline of October 28 has been given.

The demand has reportedly surfaced in a closed-door meeting. The meeting took place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau who was in attendance.

The MPs had gathered for a weekly caucus meeting that takes place when Canadian Parliament's House of Commons is in session.

During the meeting, even a document was presented outlining reasons why Trudeau should quit. However, the dissenting MPs have not outlined any consequences if Trudeau fails to resign by October 28.

British Columbia MP Patrick Weiler, who presented the document, said that Liberal Party may see a resurgence of public support if Trudeau quits. He said that this resurgence will be similar to the one seen by Democratic Party in the US after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race for the upcoming elections.

CBC News also reported that there were some MPs who spoke in favour of Trudeau.

"Fundamentally, this is something that has been simmering for some time and it's important for people to get it out. This isn't a code red situation. The prime minister can sure as hell handle the truth," said the network further.

India-Canada Realtions

Relations between India and Canada, two countries with previously robust ties, nosedived last year when Trudeau alleged that Indian 'agents' were responsible for murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India strongly denied allegations Trudeau made in a speech inside Canadian Parliament.

India has asked for credible evidence from Canada, something Canada has not provided yet.

Recently Canada accused Indian High Commissioner and several other diplomats of being 'persons of interests' in murder accusation. India withdrew all of these diplomats and expelled six Canadian diplomats from India.

New Delhi has strongly protested against fresh Canadian accusations, denying them outright.