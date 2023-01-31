Canada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti | Twitter

Indians in Canada's Brampton were outraged after anti-India graffiti was recently smeared on the Gauri Shankar Mandir, a well-known Hindu shrine. In a statement denouncing the conduct, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto claimed that it had caused great harm and suffering to the Indian population living in Canada.

"The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in a statement.

At least 3 incidents in Canada since July

Since last July, there have been at least three more instances of vandalism in Canada that are comparable to the one that happened at the Brampton Hindu temple.

The Indian Foreign Ministry asserted in a scathing statement from last September that hate crimes against Indians and other "anti-India activities" have sharply grown in Canada. Ottawa had received a request from New Delhi, the capital of India, to launch a thorough investigation.

