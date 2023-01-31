e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCanada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti

Canada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti

In a statement denouncing the conduct, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto claimed that it had caused great harm and suffering to the Indian population living in Canada.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
Canada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti | Twitter
Follow us on

Indians in Canada's Brampton were outraged after anti-India graffiti was recently smeared on the Gauri Shankar Mandir, a well-known Hindu shrine. In a statement denouncing the conduct, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto claimed that it had caused great harm and suffering to the Indian population living in Canada.

"The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in a statement.

Read Also
Indian High Commission in Canada terms vandalism of Bhagvad Gita park in Toronto a "Hate crime",...
article-image

At least 3 incidents in Canada since July

Since last July, there have been at least three more instances of vandalism in Canada that are comparable to the one that happened at the Brampton Hindu temple.

The Indian Foreign Ministry asserted in a scathing statement from last September that hate crimes against Indians and other "anti-India activities" have sharply grown in Canada. Ottawa had received a request from New Delhi, the capital of India, to launch a thorough investigation.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Canada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti

Canada: In Brampton, a historic Hindu temple vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti

US President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

US President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11

Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after...

Emirates flight to Auckland takes off from Dubai, takes U-turn and lands back at same airport after...

1966 Bombing on Sri Lanka's Central Bank: One of the deadliest attacks by LTTE

1966 Bombing on Sri Lanka's Central Bank: One of the deadliest attacks by LTTE

South Aftrica: 8 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Eastern Cape Province

South Aftrica: 8 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Eastern Cape Province