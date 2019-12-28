California's McDonald's helped save woman asking for help from man who threatened to kill her

A woman in California was saved by the McDonald’s employees in the Lodi outlet. The woman who asked for help while at the drive-thru counter and the employees were alert enough to respond rightly.

The woman who was in trouble and feared for her life asked the employees to call the emergency police helpline number and gave them her plate number as well. She the woman was so scared she asked the employees to hide her to avoid going back to the man she was scared of and was forced to drive for.

The woman used the outlet’s washroom and was headed towards the counter to fake an order but the accused asked her to instead place the order using the drive-thru counter. The woman kept asking for help even at the drive-thru, she mouthed the words “help me!” while placing the order at the drive-thru.

The employees at the counter immediately informed the police and soon the police arrived. The employees helped the police to identify the woman in need and the man with him.

The police arrested the accused and also found a stolen firearm in the trunk of the vehicle. The police investigation later revealed that the man had had a history of abusing the woman, reported CNN. the man had that day threatened her with a firearm and forced her to drive him to meet his family.