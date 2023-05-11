British High Commissioner confirms UK will attend G20 meeting in Kashmir | Twitter

The British High Commissioner to India has confirmed participation of representatives from the UK at the event of the tourism working group being organised in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar from May 22 to 24, India Today reported.

This comes amid Pakistan’s objection to India hosting a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal lake in Srinagar.

Ellis condemns Khalistan extremism, violence outside the Indian High Commission in London

The British High Commissioner Alex W Ellis confirmed the participation while speaking at an Ananta-Aspen event to discuss the release of ‘Integrated Review Refresh’ (IR23). IR23 is an approach to update the British government’s priorities in the areas of security, defence, development and foreign policy. While answering to the questions of the media, he spoke on other areas of interest as well, particularly bilateral aspects of ties.

UK envoy to India's Ellis said, "We will be in Kashmir for the Tourism Working Group. We have been attending Working Group meetings all over India during India’s extraordinary G20 presidency. We're halfway through it.”

He also spoke of Khalistan extremism and said that it is something that needs to be tackled on UK's level, further calling the violence outside the Indian High Commission in London unacceptable.

Security heightened in J&K

Officials said that the security has been heightened in Jammu, particularly in border districts, and around all vital Army and security establishments.