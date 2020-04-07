British Airways pilot becomes delivery driver

A British Airways pilot out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic has started a new job as a Tesco delivery driver.
Peter Login was saluted for his temporary change of career as he ditched Boeing 747s for a Mercedes Sprinter to drop off food to Britons in coronavirus lockdown, according to Daily Mail report.
BA has grounded all flights at Gatwick and dramatically cut its services at Heathrow, while pilots have been hit with a 50% pay cut for three months and told to take two weeks of unpaid leave in both April and May, reports the Daily Mail.
Login tweeted: '@British-Airways 747 keys hung up for a while. Back in the cockpit with @Tesco.'
In his tweet - which racked up more than 7,000 likes - he joked about BA's 'To Fly To Serve' motto - adding: '#EveryLittleHelps #ToDriveToServe #StayHomeStaySafe'
According to Daily Mail, Friends were quick to praise him, including Brad Tate, who wrote: 'Shows a lot of character, Peter. I hope you're back on the flight deck soon.'
Stu Whiteman said: 'What an absolute superstar you are. That dogged spirit & can-do, will-do attitude will get us through this, yours is such a great example.
'For everyone else, it's simple; either help the nation by doing the Key Work required, or stay at Home. Nothing else, just one of those two!'
It is the second time Login has found himself out of work in a matter of months.
Login used to work for Thomas Cook for three years before the airline went bust last September.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)