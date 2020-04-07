British Airways pilot becomes delivery driver

A British Airways pilot out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic has started a new job as a Tesco delivery driver.

Peter Login was saluted for his temporary change of career as he ditched Boeing 747s for a Mercedes Sprinter to drop off food to Britons in coronavirus lockdown, according to Daily Mail report.

BA has grounded all flights at Gatwick and dramatically cut its services at Heathrow, while pilots have been hit with a 50% pay cut for three months and told to take two weeks of unpaid leave in both April and May, reports the Daily Mail.

Login tweeted: '@British-Airways 747 keys hung up for a while. Back in the cockpit with @Tesco.'