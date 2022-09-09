Britain's King Charles III vows lifelong service in first nation address, begins his reign officially

King Charles III | AP

On Friday, King Charles III returned to Buckingham Palace amid crowds of well-wishers. The new King addressed the nation for the first time on Friday to officially begin his reign.

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday. The nation of Britain has started a time of royal mourning, with tributes to the Queen being paid in Parliament.

In his first nation address, King Charles III said, "Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, she is mourned deeply. I promise the life long service in all the countries. There's a deep sense of gratitude where my mother has served."

"The affection, admiration, became a hallmark of her realm. She combined these qualities. I pay tribute to my mother's memories. I know her death brings sadness. I share that sense with you all," he continued.

#WATCH | King Charles III says, "...To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this- Thank you for your love & devotion to our family & to family of nations you served so diligently all these yrs..."#QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/LDhV0Zchmj — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

The UK King added, "As the queen herself did her service with dedication, I also pledge my dedication to the constitution. I shall endevour to serve you with loyalty and love. I solemnly pledge to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

Charles also used his address to create his son and heir, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and also Duke of Cornwall - the titles he formerly held.

"Camila becomes my queen consort, she will bring devotion to duty and as my heir, William, will succeed me and take on the responsibility of Prince of Wales. I want to also express love for Harry and Meghan as they build their life overseas. To my darling mumma, as you begin your last journey, thank you for your service, may flights of angel sing to thy rest," the 73-year-old said.

He delivered the address with a framed photo on the queen on a desk.

His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul's Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession Council at 10am local time on Saturday in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace, Buckingham Palace has said. It will mark the first time in history that the ceremony will be televised.

However, he has begun his royal duties already and would have discussed the plans for the Queen's funeral with Prime Minister Truss during their first audience. It came just before his first televised address as monarch on Friday evening.

(With inputs: Agencies)