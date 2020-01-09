Brexit: Britain’s parliament all set to finally seal the deal

London: After years of angry arguments that toppled two governments, Britain's parliament Thursday will finally approve the terms of Brexit, clearing the divided country's exit from the European Union on January 31.

The House of Commons will rush through a final day of hearings and ratify Prime Minister Boris Johnson's divorce deal with Brussels, drawing a line under an extraordinary period of political chaos.

For much of the time since the 2016 Brexit referendum, lawmakers have been deadlocked over how, when and even if Britain should leave its closest trading partners after nearly 50 years.

Some viewed Brexit with horror, fearing that it stripped them of their European identities and turned Britain into an insular, slightly smaller, and somewhat less important nation.

Others embraced it with fervour, viewing it as a chance to "take back control" from unelected officials in Brussels and see Britain regain some of its past might.

Businesses and governments in Europe, puzzled with Britain's struggles over what they viewed as a self-inflicted wound, hoped that Brexit could still somehow be undone. But Johnson's comprehensive victory in last month's general election brought an abrupt end to the turmoil, giving his Conservatives a parliamentary majority with which to push Brexit through.

MPs gave their initial blessing to the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill before Christmas.