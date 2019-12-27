Brexit may be delayed: European Commission chief

Paris: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has expressed "serious concern" over whether the bloc could conclude a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain within the 2020 deadline. Britain is due to leave the European Union on January 31, but will remain in a transitional arrangement until the end of next year while negotiators debate future trade ties.

"I am very worried given the little time we have," von der Leyen told France's Les Echos newspaper in an interview published Friday. "It's not only about negotiating a free trade deal but many other subjects. It seems to me that on both sides we must ask ourselves seriously if all these negotiations are feasible in such a short time," she added.