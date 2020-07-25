Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is now fit and fine

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said July 7 that he had the virus.

"Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was "negative".

The 65-year-old leader didn't say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Bolsonaro also posted a photo of himself with a box of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.

Now that Bolsonaro is clear of the virus, he is expected to return to mingling in crowds as he used to do before his diagnosis. He had spent many weekends since the beginning of the pandemic in close proximity to supporters, sometimes without wearing a mask.

On Thursday, he was photographed without a mask while talking to some sweepers in the garden of the presidential residence.

The country has 2,348,200 confirmed cases and 85,385 deaths. The real numbers are believed to be higher.