Brazil prez’s son denies money laundering allegations

Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son denied allegations that he laundered money embezzled from public funds, after a document leaked by the media revealed he was implicated. The document from the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office was leaked after searching properties belonging to Flavio Bolsonaro, several former advisers, and members of Jair Bolsonaro's former wife's family, the mother of his fourth son, Renan. Flavio Bolsonaro, who is now a senator, was a Rio state deputy from 2003 to 2018.

The document shows that Flavio is suspected of laundering money through the purchase of apartments in cash, for the amount of 638,400 reais, or about USD 157,000 at the current exchange rate. "There is an absurd. They want to get to me in order to attempt to get to the president," Flavio Bolsonaro posted on social media.