 Brazil: Man Kidnaps 12-Year-Old For Sexual Assault, Stuffs Her In Suitcase To Take Home; Horrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces
The victim's legs were cuffed and she was threatened with a knife during the abduction. The accused, Bittar, subsequently locked her inside a suitcase which was placed in the trunk of their vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Brazil: A shocking incident in Brazil has resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old man, Daniel Moraes Bittar, and his girlfriend, Gesielly Souza Vieira, aged 22. The couple has been accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and subjecting her to sexual assault. The incident, captured on video, shows Bittar dragging a suitcase down a street and up two flights of stairs, allegedly with the young girl inside.

The Disturbing Kidnapping

According to reports, Bittar and Vieira forcibly took the girl by pushing her into their car after immobilising her with a cloth soaked in chloroform. The victim's legs were cuffed and she was threatened with a knife during the abduction. Bittar subsequently locked her inside a suitcase which was placed in the trunk of their vehicle. In an attempt to erase any trace of her, Bittar discarded the girl's phone in a nearby wooded area.

Victim Was Rescued In A Traumatised State

Fortunately, the girl was eventually rescued by authorities who found her in a bruised and traumatised state. She was handcuffed to a bed and had been sexually assaulted. Shockingly, Bittar's apartment was equipped with electric shock devices, cameras, sex toys, and explicit materials.

Details On The Kidnappers

Investigations into the case unveiled disturbing details about the couple's actions leading up to the crime. They had reportedly observed the girl's school for three days before executing the kidnapping. Bittar, who had previously worked in IT at a bank and volunteered at children's hospitals, had a daughter of his own. Meanwhile, Vieira, who presented herself as a Christian on social media, had two children.

Legal Consequences

Facing charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, sexual abuse of a minor, and torture, Bittar and Vieira could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

