Boeing 777s have been grounded after Denver incident: All you need to know

A flight from Denver to Honolulu, which was a Boeing 777, suffered failure in its engine, followed by flames under the wing of the plane. While the flight had made an emergency landing, the debris of the flight landed near some residential area in Denver.
After the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive, Boeing 777s are grounded in the US and Japan.
This incident happened to a flight of United Airlines, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew aboard and none were injured due to engine failure or landing.
Soon after the disaster, United Airlines said it temporarily ground all 24 of its Boeing 777s.
The probe by the authorities is on some Boeing 777 jetliners which are powered by the Pratt and Whitney engine, the PW4000.
The National Transportation Safety Board said that an initial examination of the PW4077 engine showed that two fan blades were fractured and the remaining blades exhibited damage to the tips and leading edges.
The move by Japan to ground the Boeing 777 (after the US incident) was mainly because in December 2020, a JAL flight from Naha to Tokyo had to return to the airport after a malfunction was detected in the left engine.
Boeing 777 has been involved in over 30 aviation accidents and incidents.
The last fatality on a US airline flight involved such an engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas in April 2018.