Blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province leaves 4 security personnel injured

At least four security personnel were injured following an explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reports said.

According to the reports, a vehicle carrying security forces was targeted on Saturday with an improvised explosive device planted along the roadside in Dera Ismail Khan district, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the incident, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Combined Military Hospital in the district.

Security forces condoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

So far, no terrorist group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

A group of children found a toy-like explosive device near their house in the Mehsud Keruna area of the Tank district of the province and were playing with the toy when it exploded.

Recently, Pakistan has witnessed a string of attacks. Multiple cylinder blasts took place on Tuesday, June 29, at Lahore's Barkat Market.

On Wednesday, June 23, three people were killed at at least 20 others injured as a blast rocked Pakistan's Lahore. The incident took place in a residential area, near a hospital in Johar Town. Incidentally, the blast also took pace at the police picket outside the residence of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.