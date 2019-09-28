Blast hits Afghanistan polling centre, 15 hurt

Kabul: At least 15 people were injured on Saturday when a blast hit a polling centre in Afghanistan's Kandahar province amid the ongoing presidential election, a police official said.

Provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai said the blast hit the centre in the First Police District of Kandahar city, Xinhua news agency reported. He added that an investigation was launched to determine the reason for the blast.

Incumbent President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah are among the 15 candidates in the fray in the election.