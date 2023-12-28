 Blackpool Tower Fire: Blaze Erupts On Top Of Iconic Landmark In England, Videos Surface
According to reports, at least six fire engines tackling the blaze at the top of the famous landmark.

Fire at Blackpool Tower | X/@sked03

London, December 28: A fire has broken out at the Blackpool Tower in England. According to initial reports, at least six fire engines tackling the blaze at the top of the famous landmark. The visitors and other people have been evacuated. Multiple videos showing flames raging at the top of the Blackpool Tower surfaced online on Thursday, December 28.

The videos, possibly recorded by passerby, showed the fire engulfing the top section of the Blackpool Tower. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Local media reported that several firefighters were engaged in the operation to douse the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Fire breaks out at Blackpool Tower

Blackpool Tower, a majestic icon

Towering over the British seaside resort of Blackpool, the iconic Blackpool Tower has captivated visitors for over 125 years. Inspired by the Eiffel Tower, this 518-foot behemoth was built in 1894. It was once the tallest structure in the British Empire. Today, it is one of the most famous tourist locations in England.

From the breathtaking Blackpool Tower Eye offering panoramic vistas, to the heart-pounding thrill of the SkyWalk's glass floor, the Blackpool Tower promises a sensory overload.

