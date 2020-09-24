Black Lives Matter: Breonna Taylor protests turn violent; President Trump says he's 'praying' for injured cops

In March 2020, 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot fatally by three Louisville Metro Police Department officers. As the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum following the death of George Floyd, many have been demanding justice for others who have become victims of racial bias. Taylor, a medical worker had been killed in her home - a chilling story that drew international condemnation.

The narcotics officers had entered her home acting on a "no knock" warrant. While there exists conflicting accounts - with the police report clashing with the details provided by her family and neighbours - it would seem that her boyfriend had fired one shot of his pistol fearing that people were trying to break into the house. Officials say that this bullet struck one of the police officers in the leg, later requiring surgery. The police response was quick and rather brutal, with over 20 rounds reportedly being fired. At the end of this, while her boyfriend was not wounded, Taylor was dead.

It must be mentioned that no drugs were ultimately found on her property. Her family would go on to sue the city for her death, eventually reaching a $ 12 million settlement. But they have also demanded criminal charges against the officials involved.

