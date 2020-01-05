Bijli aati hai tumhare hahan? Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry for calling Elon Musk to Pak

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain invited Elon Musk to his country to build electric vehicles and Twitter users have taken it upon themselves to make him realize how the plan just won’t work.

Al Arabia English tweeted today saying that Elon Musk’s Tesla is planning to build half a million electric vehicles a year. To which, Fawad looked at as an opportunity to invite Musk to Pakistan as the next potential land for Tesla’s high-end electric vehicles to run.

Fawad said, “Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pak,” he also decided to reason out why Tesla should head to Pakistan with his project next. Fawad said that Pakistan offers zero facility for ten years and custom free imports for factory setups, which he claims is not offered by any other country.