Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering thanks Narendra Modi for gift of additional 4,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Thimphu: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday expressed gratitude to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for making the nationwide rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in the Himalayan nation possible, as it received a gift of additional 400,000 doses of Covishield from India. Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj handed over the gift of second consignment to Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji at Paro airport, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Tshering, in a tweet, prayed that these gestures from India during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India. "Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination programme. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful@narendramodi," he said in a tweet.

Recalling Prime Minister Modi's virtual address to the UN General Assembly in September last year on India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help humanity in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, Kamboj reiterated that "India will be a force for good in the neighbourhood. It is committed to improving the well-being of the region." Bhutan received the first consignment of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield as a gift from India in January.