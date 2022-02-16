Belgium offers full-time employees new work schedule; check here

Belgium took to team up with the trend of nations offering its workers a four-day work week. This is part of a major Covid-era shake-up of labour laws, announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Tuesday.

The new deal isn't just on the days of work, but also the right to deny tasks post work hours. According to reports, to enhance the quality of the lives of Belgium workers, the European country previously announced that thousands of federal civil servants will no longer have to answer calls or emails from their bosses outside of working hours.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo mentioned in a press conference,"We have experienced two difficult years. With this agreement, we set a beacon for an economy that is more innovative, sustainable and digital. The aim is to be able to make people and businesses stronger." Belgian labor minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said that the decision resides with the worker, “This has to be done at the request of the employee, with the employer giving solid reasons for any refusal."

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:26 PM IST