Belarus opposition leader detained after 'govt hijacking' of flight; US calls for his immediate release

In a bizarre turn of events, a Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was on Sunday diverted and made to land in Belarus over a bomb threat. And while no bomb was found, one of the passengers was deplaned and arrested by the Belarusian authorities. Eventually, the plane was cleared for take-off from Minsk and subsequently arrived in Vilnius.

To give a bit of context, journalist Raman Pratasevich had been a vocal critic of the Alexander Lukashenko-led government in Belarus and had previously fled the country for Poland. He is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as extremist after it was used to help organize major protests against Lukashenko. Now, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

"Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in Minsk. Belarusian political activist and founder of NEXTA was on the plane. He is arrested. Flag of Belarus regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevič urgently!" Nauseda tweeted. In another post on Facebook, he called for NATO and EU allies to respond to the "threat of the Belarusian regime to international civil aviation" and said that he would be bringing this up at the European Council of Leaders meeting.

Several nations including the chair the chairs of the Parliament foreign affairs committees of Ireland, UK, US, Poland, Germany, Czechia, Latvia and Lithuania have also reportedly issued a joint call to suspend all flights to, from, and over Belarus. They have also sought sanctions against the Lukashenko government.