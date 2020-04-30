Beijing embraces mandatory garbage sorting

BEIJING -- Starting Friday, Beijing will join a club of Chinese cities to carry out mandatory garbage sorting in new efforts to protect the environment.

With the city's newly revised household waste regulation taking effect, Beijing requires people to classify household waste into four categories: kitchen, recyclable, hazardous and other waste.

The municipal comprehensive law-enforcing bureau of city administration is entitled to impose a fine from 1,000 yuan (141 U.S. dollars) to 50,000 yuan on organizations and from 50 yuan to 200 yuan on individuals in violation of the garbage sorting.

Li Rugang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management, said Beijing has set up more than 113,000 garbage sorting bin stations in neighborhoods and 980 closed cleaning and transfer stations to ensure a unified collection and transport of domestic garbage.

Wen Tianwu, deputy director of the law-enforcing bureau, said that the bureau's teams will launch a three-month law enforcement campaign to guide and monitor household garbage sorting on Friday. They will focus on people who fail to sort garbage as required by education and persuasion, written warnings or fines.

In addition to communities, Beijing's scenic spots will replace garbage sorting facilities with colored bins for the four types of classified waste. The municipal education commission requires schools in the city to popularize garbage sorting knowledge throughout the year.

In efforts to reduce the garbage volume, the new regulation forbids Beijing's catering services, including online takeaway food outlets to provide disposable tableware such as bamboo chopsticks, plastic spoons, knives and forks. Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants will not be allowed to provide disposable items such as toothbrushes, combs, bath wipes, nail files and shoe wipes.

The regulation also bans the use of plastic bags with a thickness of less than 0.025 mm (including 0.025 mm) in supermarkets.