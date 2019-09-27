BBC rules against presenter’s Donald Trump rant

London: BBC has upheld a complaint against its flagship news show presenter, Naga Munchetty, for an apparent breach of the broadcaster's strict impartiality guidelines after she criticised comments made by US President Donald Trump on air.

Munchetty, born Subha Nagalakshmi Munchetty-Chendriah to an Indian mother and Mauritian father, hosts the regular 'BBC Breakfast' show and back in July she reacted to Trump's "go back" comments in reference to four female American politicians. In July, Trump made racist comments apparently against Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

In a tweet, he said they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." "Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism," the journalist said in a discussion with her co-host while reporting on the story.

"Now, I'm not accusing anyone of anything here, but you know what certain phrases mean," she said, adding that even though it made her furious she was not there to give her opinion on the matter.