Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory: Here's the full statement

Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections.

"I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn't be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala's ground-breaking election as our next Vice President," Obama said in a statement.

Obama, who campaigned for Biden and Harris in the last phase of the elections, in particularly in the key battleground States of Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan, said that in this election, under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen.

"And once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," he said.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has - a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril," Obama said.

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote. So I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support. The election results at every level show that the country remains deeply and bitterly divided," he said.