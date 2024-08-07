Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters Set Hindu Singer Rahul Ananda's Dhaka House On Fire, Over 3000 Musical Instruments Burnt To Ashes; Photo Surfaces

Amid reports of Hindu temples, establishments, and homes being attacked by anti-quota protesters from the politically unstable neighboring country of Bangladesh, the house of Hindu musician Rahul Ananda, located in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, was looted and set on fire by an angry mob on Monday.

Luckily, Ananda and his family members managed to escape the attack unharmed. However, the mob took everything they could lay their eyes on.

According to reports, protesters stole valuable items and destroyed the home, including Ananda's extensive collection of over 3,000 handmade musical instruments.

A close family source told a Bangladeshi newspaper that the protesters broke the gate and then began damaging objects in the house."They took everything from furniture and mirrors to valuables. After that, they torched the whole house along with Rahul da's musical instruments," Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star quoted the anonymous source as saying.

The house was approximately 140 years old. Rahul Ananda runs a folk band called Joler Gaan.

According to reports, New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Dhaka. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has stated that an interim government will be formed to lead the country.

Centre held an all-party meeting in Parliament on Monday at 10 am on the Bangladesh issue.