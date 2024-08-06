Bangladesh Unrest: Here's Why Staying In India Would Be More Safer For Sheikh Hasina Than Moving To UK

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | File

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has taken refuge in India following her resignation and escape from Dhaka amid political turmoil. As per reports, initially, Hasina intended to fly to the UK after a brief stopover in India, but her stay in New Delhi may be prolonged due to pending visa approval from British authorities.

Hasina Stayed In India Earlier In 1975

India has historically provided refuge to Hasina, notably after the 1975 assassination of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when she and her sister were secretly flown from Berlin to New Delhi.

They lived in a safe house under the protection of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s government for six years. This historical precedent plays a notable role in proving why India, once again, appears to be a safer haven for Hasina compared to the UK.

Quick Security Measures Taken To Ensure Hasina's Safety

According to an ANI report, on her recent escape, Indian Air Force radars detected Hasina’s aircraft flying towards India. The plane was allowed entry into Indian airspace and was provided security by two Rafale fighter aircraft from the Hashimara air base in West Bengal.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs closely monitored the situation, coordinating with top security officials on the ground. Upon her landing at Hindon air base, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Hasina to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans.

NSA Ajit Doval met with Sheikh Hasina at Hindon Airbase.



His convoy has just departed from the airbase after the meeting with the former Bangladeshi PM. pic.twitter.com/FLExjHbroA — YODHA (@BabuRao12999) August 5, 2024

The Indian government’s immediate and comprehensive response to Hasina’s arrival demonstrates a high level of preparedness and willingness to ensure her safety. This stands in contrast to the UK, where her visa approval is still pending, leaving her immediate future uncertain.

UK's Response To Hasina's Asylum Request

The UK’s response to the situation in Bangladesh has been limited to calls for a UN-led probe into the turmoil, without addressing the asylum issue directly. This lack of clarity adds to the uncertainty surrounding Hasina’s potential move to the UK.

Should the UK deny her asylum, Hasina would need to seek another destination, complicating her already precarious situation. In such scenario, staying in India would be a better alternative for the 76-year-old, rather than looking for further options.

Potential Threat Of Assassination

The UK, which has a reputation of easily allowing political asylum for world leaders, also has a history of assassinations being carried out which were unnoticed by the government. In Hasina's case, her father was also assassinated and now that there is an uproar against her in her own country, fear of her own life may be haunting her as well.

Indian government is actively looking after the ex-Bangladesh PM's safety and will continue to look after it if she stays here, given the equation that she shares with the nation.