Bangladesh shuts mobile services in areas along Indian border

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users, it was reported.

The operators suspended networks within one kilometre of the borders with India on Monday after receiving the order, reports bdnews24.

The four operators -- Grameenphone, Teletalk, Robi and Banglalink --closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.