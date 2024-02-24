Bangladesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies During Circumcision Surgery Due To Wrong Dose Of Anesthesia In Dhaka | Twitter

Dhaka: In a shocking incident, a ten-year-old boy died during a circumcision surgery in Bangladesh. The incident occurred in Bangladesh's Capital City of Dhaka on Tuesday (February 20). The child was administered with anesthesia injection before the surgery at a hospital in Dhaka. There are reports that the child would have lost his life due to the wrong dose of anesthesia. The family members of the deceased claim that they did not give permission for administering the kid with anesthesia.

Circumcision performed by local barbers

Circumcision has been performed in India and other countries by local barbers and that too without giving anesthesia to the child. Circumcision is a religious process and is compulsory to be performed on male kids born in the Muslim community.

Others also undergo surgery

However, many people from other religious sects also undergo circumcision due to its alleged medical benefits. The cases of deaths during the circumcision surgery have increased in Bangladesh, however, there are hardly any report of deaths caused to the child on circumcision being performed by the local barbers.

Wrong dose of anesthesia

The minor boy has been identified as Hanif Tahmid and there are reports that he was administered anesthesia injection improperly and the child his life due to this. Anesthesia is administered to the patients after performing several tests and there are professionals who administer anesthesia in the right quantity. There are reports that giving anesthesia without proper tests might prove fatal for the patients.

Child lost his consciousness

As per reports, the doctors available at the hospital during the time of the incident claimed that the child lost his consciousness after he was given anesthesia and the surgery was performed on the kid. The doctors further said that the child was not able to gain consciousness for a while and the hospital authorities neglected the seriousness of the situation and did not to anything to get the consciousness of the child back.

No ICU at hospital

There are also reports that the hospital did not had an ICU and the parents of the child wanted to take the kid to another hospital after his condition started to deteriorate. They called an ambulance to take their child to another hospital, however, it was too late by then and the child had lost his life at the hospital itself.

Permission not given for anesthesia

The father claimed that he had not given permission to the hospital to give anesthesia to the kid. He has also demanded an inquiry into the incident and has appealed for strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.