Bangladesh Crisis: 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Party Found Dead Amid Ongoing Violent Protest, Reveal Reports

Dhaka: In the midst of ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, local media has reported a distressing discovery of 20 Awami League leaders found dead across the country. The situation has escalated to critical levels, with significant violence breaking out in various areas. Dhaka Tribune, a local media outlet, has detailed the grim reality of the situation, noting that at least 10 people were killed in violence-ridden Satkhira, while another 11 lost their lives in mob attacks in Comilla.

Attacks And Arson

The recent violence has resulted in widespread vandalism and looting, specifically targeting leaders of the Awami League and their properties. In Ashoktala, the home of former councillor Md Shah Alam was set on fire by an "angry mob," resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals, including five teenagers.

Office of #Awami_league (the party of SHEIKH HASINA) has been burnt down by protesters in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/XEpE3VQcC6 — Sanjiv K Pundir (@k_pundir) August 5, 2024

Their bodies were discovered on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Similarly, the residence of Member of Parliament Shafiqul Islam Shimul in Natore-2 was also set ablaze, claiming the lives of four people whose bodies were found in various rooms and balconies.

In Dhaka, the central office of the Awami League in the Gulistan area faced multiple arson attacks. Following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the building was first set on fire, with the attack repeated around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Amidst the chaos, hundreds of individuals looted furniture, tiles, and other items from the burning structure.

Targeting Political Figures And Minorities

The bodies of Juba League leaders Badsha Mia and Mushfiqur Rahim were discovered by local police in Feni on August 7. Minorities have also been the target of the violence, in addition to Awami League members.

A particularly devastating incident occurred when a mob set fire to the Zabeer International Hotel in the Khulna Division. The hotel, owned by Shahin Chakladar, General Secretary of the Jashore District Awami League, resulted in the death of 24 people.

Mamun Mahmud, Deputy Director of Khulna Fire Service, reported that the bodies were found on different floors of the hotel. The fire at the Zabeer International Hotel was finally extinguished around 5:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, but the damage and loss of life highlight the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

Calls For Assistance

Prominent Bangladeshi politician Sajeeb Wazed Joy declared that he would approach the Indian government for help in order to guarantee the safety of Awami League members and their families in the wake of the increasing violence. Joy said, "All our MPs and ministers' homes have been burnt," underscoring the seriousness of the situation, according to an NDTV report.