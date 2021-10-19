Bangladesh communal violence: 71 cases filed, 450 arrested in connection with attacks on Hindus, spreading rumours

Dhaka: In the wake of communal violence rocking the country in recent days, at least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of Bangladesh in relation with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

In past five days, 450 people have been arrested in connections with the attacks on puja venues, temples, Hindu homes and businesses, and for spreading rumours on social media amid the Durga Puja, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Md Kamruzzaman of the police headquarters on Monday in a statement also informed that least 71 cases have been started in different parts of the country.

The number of arrests and cases could increase further as operations are underway, said the senior police official.

The police unit is also monitoring social media for rumours, according to the statement, which appealed the people to refrain from trusting anything without fact-checking.

On Sunday night, Hindu villages in Rangpur's Pirganj Upazila suffered attack over an alleged Facebook post hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims. At least 20 homes were set ablaze in the attack, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The young Hindu man who allegedly made the Facebook post was detained on Monday, said police.

Police Headquarters in a statement also warned the people against conspiracies to create instability by the spreading of rumours on social media platforms, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Communal tensions have simmered in Bangladesh over the past few days after allegations of discretion of the Holy Quran at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13, sparking voilence in several districts across the country.

on October 13, at least four people were killed in police shootings during the attack on Puja locations in Chandpur's Hajiganj and in Noakhali's Choumuhani, attacks on Hindu temples resulted in the death of two people on October 15, reported Dhaka Tribune.

With Inputs from ANI

