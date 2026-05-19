'Ban Indians' Campaign Poster Sparks Racism Debate, Political Controversy In Taiwan Ahead Of Elections | X @ianmiles

A political controversy in Taiwan over the admission of Indian migrant workers has evolved into a broader debate on racism, electoral politics and Taipei’s relationship with India after an independent local candidate campaigned on a pledge to “ban Indians.”

The dispute began when images of a campaign billboard erected by Kaohsiung ward chief Lee Hung-yi surfaced online. The poster featured prohibition signs over the Indian national flag and the image of a turbaned man, sparking outrage among members of Taiwan’s Indian community and drawing criticism from politicians, academics and social commentators.

What initially appeared to be a local election issue has since attracted wider attention, with observers arguing that the anti-India messaging is aimed more at appealing to domestic voters ahead of upcoming local elections than at addressing concerns about Indian migrants.

Independent candidate defends campaign poster

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA), Lee Hung-yi, the ward chief of Kaohsiung’s Siaogang District and an independent candidate in the November city council elections, defended the billboard, saying he opposed government plans to allow migrant workers from India.

Speaking to CNA, Lee clarified that he was not against migrant labour in general but specifically objected to Taiwan’s policy of opening its labour market to Indian workers.

The advertisement faced strong backlash after an Indian-origin resident in Taiwan described it on social media as an example of “blatant and direct racial discrimination.”

While acknowledging that differing opinions on migrant worker policies are legitimate, the resident argued that expressing opposition through such imagery was inappropriate and offensive.

Criticism intensified because the billboard employed cultural and religious symbols commonly associated with Indians and Sikhs.

Wang Yi-heng, head of the New Power Party’s Kaohsiung branch, denounced the campaign as “utterly ignorant,” according to CNA.

The issue gained further visibility after commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote on X that a political candidate in Kaohsiung had vowed to prevent Indians from immigrating, suggesting broader anti-Indian sentiment in Taiwan.

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However, Taiwan affairs expert Sana Hashmi disputed that characterization, arguing that the controversy was being amplified in the context of local election politics.

In a post on X on May 19, she pointed out that the billboard was linked to an independent candidate with no formal ties to the ruling party and noted that several Taiwanese politicians and citizens had publicly condemned the advertisement and expressed support for the Indian community.

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Hashmi also stressed the need for greater awareness and understanding of India within Taiwan, urging society to move beyond outdated stereotypes and misconceptions about the country.