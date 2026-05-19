'Ignorant NGO Reports’: India Rebuts Norwegian Journalist’s Remarks On Human Rights And Press Freedom

ANI

India on Monday responded strongly to a Norwegian journalist’s questions on press freedom and human rights in the country. Answering a media query during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Oslo, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official highlighted India’s democratic framework, constitutional values, diversity and human rights record, while dismissing reports from some “ignorant NGOs”.

"We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world. We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people," said Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while addressing the press conference.

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“You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news stories coming every evening. There are at least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in English, in Hindi and in multiple other languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions,” he said.

"We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important...We believe in equality; we believe in human rights...If anyone's rights are violated, they have the right to go to court...We are proud to be a democracy," he added.

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Underscoring India’s democratic values, he said the country had ensured equal voting rights for women since independence.

Earlier, the same journalist reportedly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he did not take questions during a briefing.