Pope Leo XIV Joins Viral '6-7' Trend At Vatican, Internet Reacts To Unexpected Meme Moment - VIDEO

A lighthearted interaction at the Vatican has unexpectedly placed Pope Leo XIV at the centre of internet culture after a playful exchange with children turned into a viral social media sensation. The moment, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows the pontiff laughing along as young visitors introduced him to the trending “6-7” meme.

A viral Vatican moment

Pope Leo XIV surprised audiences worldwide when clips surfaced of him engaging warmly with children during a public interaction at the Vatican. In the video, the children demonstrated the popular “6-7” gesture and phrase, prompting smiles, laughter, and a brief imitation from the Pope himself.

The informal exchange quickly spread across platforms, with users joking that modern meme culture had officially reached one of the world’s oldest religious institutions. Many viewers praised the moment for showing a relaxed and approachable side of the papacy rarely associated with traditional Vatican imagery.

Understanding the '6-7' online trend

The viral trend traces its popularity to rapper Skrilla’s track Doot Doot (6 7), which sparked a wave of short-form videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Rather than carrying a fixed meaning, the meme thrives on randomness. Users repeat “six-seven” in unrelated or absurd contexts, leaning into chaotic humour that often leaves viewers amused or confused. Internet commentators frequently describe it as “ragebait comedy,” where unpredictability becomes the joke itself, a style especially popular among younger audiences.

Social media embraces the Pope’s playful side

The Vatican clip stood out because the Pope responded with curiosity and humour rather than hesitation. Children appearing in the video seemed delighted by his reaction, transforming a simple encounter into a globally shared feel-good moment.

Online reactions ranged from surprise to admiration, with many users noting how the interaction humanised a figure often viewed through formal religious traditions.

This is not the first time Pope Leo XIV has drawn attention beyond religious circles. Earlier this year, viewers noticed him wearing Nike sneakers during a documentary appearance, sparking discussions about his contemporary image and accessible public persona.