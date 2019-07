Slogan for independent Balochistan raised during Imran Khan's address

Washington DC: A group of Baloch activists disrupted the speech of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan at the Capital one Arena here on Sunday (local time).

Khan was addressing a massive gathering of around 30,000 people when a group of Baloch activists inside the venue stood up from their seats and started raising the slogans, demanding the independence of Balochistan.

Khan is on a three-day visit to the United States and he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump tomorrow. A day before his arrival in the US, the World Baloch Organisation (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party had launched an awareness campaign on the enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The campaign was aimed at urging Trump to help ensure an end to human rights abuses and help end enforced disappearances in the Pakistani province, stated WBO.

Human rights activists from various Baloch organisations have been continuing their campaigns around the world to highlight the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan.