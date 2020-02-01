Author Mary Higgins Clark is dead at 92

London: Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning "Queen of Suspense" whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers, died Friday at age 92. Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, announced that she died in Naples, Florida, of natural causes. A widow with five children in her late 30s, she became a perennial best-seller over the second half of her life, writing or co-writing "A Stranger Is Watching," "Daddy's Little Girl" and more than 50 other favourites. Sales topped 100 million copies and honours came from all over. Many of her books, including "A Stranger is Watching" and "Lucky Day," were adapted for movies and television.