Australia gets hit by biggest storm in decade, know details on Cyclone Ilsa here

A severe tropical cyclone, named Ilsa, hit the western parts of Australia, bringing record-breaking wind speeds of up to 218 km/h (135 mph) and gusts of 288 km/h (179 mph). However, major population centres are said to have escaped the brunt of the storm.

Here are some updates on Cyclone Ilsa in Australia:

1. Cyclone Ilsa was upgraded to a category five storm, which is the strongest on the scale.

2. The cyclone crossed the coastline near Pardoo, which is about 19 hours' drive northeast of Perth.

3. Authorities have reported no calls for assistance and have sent a helicopter to survey the damage.

4. The cyclone has now weakened to a category three.

5. Australia's weather agency said that the cyclone had set a preliminary record for the strongest sustained wind speeds over a 10-minute period.

6. The department of fire and emergency services issued a new series of "red alerts" ordering people to stay indoors.

7. Tropical Cyclone Ilsa also forced Port Hedland, one of the world's major iron ore-shipping hubs, to clear all vessels.

No severe damage caused by the storm

Despite being a category five storm, the population centres seem to have avoided the impact of Cyclone Ilsa. Emergency services have reported no calls for assistance, and the cyclone has weakened to a category three.

However, people are still advised to stay indoors due to the red alerts issued by the department of fire and emergency services. Meanwhile, Port Hedland has been forced to clear all vessels, causing disruption to one of the world's major iron ore-shipping hubs.

